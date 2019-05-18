Hasan, Zaman steer Sparco Paints to victory

KARACHI: Fine performances from Hasan Qadeer and Zaman Attari helped Sparco Paints outwit Arham Cricket Club by three wickets in their league fixture of the 24th Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium late Friday evening.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Arham CC were bowled out for 151 in 19.5 overs. The match remained alive as Sparco Paints lost wickets at regular intervals before reaching the target in the final over with just three wickets in hand.

Ram Ravi top-scored for Arham CC with 43 off 38 balls, hitting a couple of sixes, while Muhammad Taha smashed two sixes and as many fours in his 30 off 27 balls and Shahid Mirani smacked two boundaries in his breezy 21.

Medium-pacer Muhammad Bilawal (3-31) was the pick of the Sparco Paints bowlers with off-spinners Hasan Qadeer (2-5) and Arshad Khan (2-23) also chipping in with useful wickets.

Zaman Attari led Sparco Paints’ chase with a flamboyant 52 of 38 balls containing three towering sixes and as many fours while Hasan Qadeer’s run-a-ball 24, having one six, and Kamran Afzal’s brief cameo (15 off 10 balls) allowed them to get over the line with only two deliveries left.

Medium-pacer Shahid Mirani (3-28) and off-spinner Shahzeb Ahmed (2-26) bowled effectively to keep Arham CC in the hunt till the final over.