Imambargah’s security guard injured in attack

A security guard of a private company deployed outside an imambargah was shot and injured in the Super Market area on Saturday.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, reached the scene and inquired about the incident.

The security guard, 48-year-old Zakir Hussain, was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors termed his condition out of danger.

According to Super Market SHO Haseeb Qureshi, the incident took place when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on the security guard of Bab-e-Fatima Imambargah, adding that he was shot multiple times.

He said that the incident occurred when the administration of the Imambargah was busy in making arrangements for Iftar when two men on a motorcycle came and asked the security guard to give them his weapon. Upon resistance, the attackers shot him and took his weapon away. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.