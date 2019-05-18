Traffic police issue security order for Youm-e-Ali procession

The Karachi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic security order for people who wanted to attend the Youm-e-Ali procession.

The spokesman for the traffic police said that on 21st of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, falling on Monday, May 27, 2019, the main procession in connection with the Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) would be staged from the Nishtar Park to the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar. It will be mandatory to get stickers to be displayed on the windscreens of vehicles.

The law enforcement agencies, district administration (government vehicles), ambulances and media organisations will have to submit their applications for stickers from May 22 to May 25 in the office of the DIG Traffic (Traffic Security Branch), Police Headquarters, Garden, Aga Khan-III Road, Karachi, and obtain stickers on May 26 between 1200 hours to 1700 hours.

Government organisations will provide a departmental request letter mentioning a list of vehicles, while ambulance services and media house will provide their official letter with attested copies of the Original Registration Book, the CNIC of the owner, the driver’s CNIC, the driving licence of driver and two current passport- sized photographs for obtaining the stickers.

However, vehicles of scouts, welfare organisations, Sabils, Nazar and Niaz-distributing persons will submit their application forms along with documents and articles at the SRC Scouts Rabta Council Office (Karachi Open District ) located at Numaish from May 22 to May 25, and get a receipt.

The stickers can be collected from the SRC office on May 26. Documents (attested photo copies) muse be provided for obtaining the traffic entry pass for the processions.

No sticker will be issued without the provision of the following documents/articles copies: original registration book of the vehicle, national identity card of the vehicle owner, driving licence, the CNIC and two current photographs of the driver, and a letter of the owner/organiser.

Similarly, the law enforcement agencies, district administration (government vehicles), ambulance and media organisations’ officials will show the CNIC, the departmental ID card and the letter pad of the department and copies of the CNIC and the departmental ID card will be deposited for collecting stickers.