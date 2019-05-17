PMA demands inquiry into doctor’s thrashin at KTH

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded a high-level inquiry into the unfortunate incident at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) where a senior doctor was thrashed and injured allegedly by the health minister and his security guards.

A press release said the PMA was concerned at the incidence in which the provincial health minister and his guards allegedly thrashed a general surgeon, Assistant Professor Dr Ziauddin Afridi.

The PMA said the doctor was beaten up so brutally that he fell unconscious after suffering a head injury. It condemned this brutality.

The communication said it was very shameful that the doctor was tortured on the premises of the hospital.

The PMA said it was always against the suspension of medical facilities at hospitals but now the poor patients were suffering in Ramazan because of the closure of the services at the hospitals by the protesting doctors.

The PMA said doctors were united and knew how to tackle such situations and they reserved the right to protest, but an amicable settlement could resolve the issue and ease the sufferings of the poor patients.

It asked the chief minister to negotiate with the doctors and meet their demands to calm the situation immediately.

PML-N asks

NAB to probe mega scandals in KP

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz leadership on Friday asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to launch a probe into the Bus Rapid Transit, Billion Tree Tsunami projects and Malam Jabba land scandal to meet the principles of justice.

They made the demand while staging a rally outside the Hayatabad Judicial Complex where the Ishtiaq Ahmad, the arrested son of the party leader Amir Muqam, and his cousin, Muhammad Ali, were produced in a court.

They condemned the registration of the first information report and arrest of Ishtiaq Ahmad and Muhammad Ali allegedly under instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed.

The party leaders, including Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, MNA Dr Ibadullah, MPAs Aurangzeb Nalotha, Jamshed Mohmad, Senator Pir Sabir Shah and others asked the NAB to probe the mega scandals and proceed against those who had looted the public money.

The PML-N leaders said Amir Muqam stood up to terrorists, adding nobody could scare him through sham accountability and political vengeance.

The speakers came down hard on the rulers and said the days of the “puppets’ had been numbers and they had been exposed to the masses.

|

PTI not sincere about creating more provinces: TSH leader

By Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The Tehreek-e-Subah Hazara (TSH) convener, Mushtaq Khan, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is not sincere in creating more federating units in the country.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved Hazara province resolution with a thumping majority but now PTI-led government in the centre is deviating from its earlier stance and creating hurdles in way of Hazara province,” Mushtaq told a news conference here on Friday.

He said that PTI lawmakers from Hazara had moved a resolution in the National Assembly earlier this year seeking province status for Hazara but the federal government was not interested in it.

“If the government created only southern Punjab province ignoring sacrifices rendered by people here for Hazara province, we will take to the streets for our right,” he added.

The TSH convener said that more federating units were need of the hour for better services to people.

“We have been struggling for the separate province of Hazara for the last almost three decades and this movement would continue till we achieve our target of a separate province,” he added.

In response to a query, he said the federal government should consult political parties including PML-N and PPP to legislate for the creation of more federating units in the country.