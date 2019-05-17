MNAs get PHF briefing on finances

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has directed the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to submit details of earning and expenditures for the last three and half years to help it in a bid to fight federation case with government for more financial help.

PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Asif Bajwa briefed the committee on the earning and expenditures of the federation.

“We want to help the game in true sense. What we want is to know as to what has happened in the past and what the best we can do to improve the overall plight of the game,” committee chairman Agha Hasan Baloch said.

Khokhar said the PHF received Rs310 million from federal government, Rs210 million in two chunks from provincial governments and another Rs100 million from sponsorship.

“We need all details of earning and spending including forensic audit findings (when available). We want to make efforts to reach the truth,” the chairman said.

Later talking to the media in company with PHF secretary, Agha Hasan said that he wanted to help out hockey. “The game can’t flourish without financial support. What I and my other colleagues want is to finalise recommendations for future assistance of leading federations. Hockey being our national sport would be on top of our agenda,” he said.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza, who also talked to media, called on provinces to help develop sports. “Now it is the responsibility of the provinces to put in their best efforts to promote sports at grassroots level.”

Earlier during the committee meeting the minister acquired about the criteria to replace PHF secretary. “I have accepted Shahbaz Ahmed’s resignation that was pending with me, and according to the PHF constitution appointed Asif Bajwa as secretary. Bajwa also got vote of confidence from the Executive Board later,” Khokhar said.

Former hockey great Manzoor Junior thanked Khokhar for accepting Shahbaz’s resignation. “I am thankful to you for that but you took too long to remove Shahbaz. He has already done big damage to hockey.”

The newly-appointed secretary requested all the Olympians present including Manzoor Junior, Khawaja Junaid and Khalid Bashir to come forward and help the game. “We respect and put our Olympians in highest esteem. We request them to help hockey flourish in the country.”

Majority of the committee members were of the opinion that it would be unjust to jump to any conclusion unless a clear picture from forensic audit emerges.