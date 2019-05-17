Man found dead in Sarai Kharbooza

Rawalpindi: Body of a 35-year-old Muhammad Jahangir s/o Wazir Khan was found from a well in Dhoke Abbasi area of Sarai Kharbooza here on Friday.

According to victim’s brother, Owais Khan his brother went somewhere a day back and they could not contact him. “We tried to contact him again and again but his cell phone was off,” he said.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman, Muhammad Farooq Butt, told ‘The News’ that they have shifted dead body of the victim to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. “We pulled the body of the victim from a well,” he said.