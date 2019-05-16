‘UAF to design bio-gasification plant to generate low-cost electricity’

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad scientists will design a bio-gasification plant in which low-priced electricity will be generated by using solid waste and biomass in order to promote alternative ways of energy.

This was stated by University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf during his visit to the varsity’s Postgraduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS). He was flanked by Principal Community College Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Director Punjab Bio-Energy Institute Dr Ahsan, Deputy Registrar PRP Syed Qamar Bukhari and other notables.

The VC directed the experts to create a model by using sewerage slug to produce biogas for 50 houses. He said that the model was being used in many developed nations. He said that the alternative sources of energy like wind, bio-energy and bio-fuel needed to be applied to meet the energy demand in the country. He said that alternative sources such as solar and wind energy could help cope with the situation. He said that three newly-constructed blocks at the main campus including Science Block, Students-Teachers Centre and ICT Centre would be converted on solar energy in the span of two months.