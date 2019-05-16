Chinese visa office in Lahore to be functional next month

LAHORE: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here Thursday and discussed various matters of mutual interest, including promotion of Pakistan-China relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects and expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.



Both sides agreed to expand partnership for investment in special economic zones, agriculture, technical and vocational training, tourism, social sector and public-private partnership.

The Chinese ambassador announced opening of a branch in Lahore for issuance of Chinese visa and said that Pakistani citizens would be facilitated at Lahore branch, which would become functional from next month. The chief minister said that China was a trustworthy friend of Pakistan and added that Chinese cooperation was appreciable for making a new Pakistan. He said the Punjab government was setting up new economic zones where Chinese investors would be given incentives. He said that Pakistan-China economic relations would be boosted through public-private partnership as the Punjab government was going to set up the Public-Private Partnership Authority.

He said the government was interested in utilising the latest Chinese technology in agriculture, tourism and technical and vocational training sectors.

The Punjab government is establishing technical universities in DG Khan and Mandi Bahauddin, he added. He said that a separate park was being set up in southern Punjab for promotion of agro-based industries. The Chinese investors should take benefit of investment opportunities in special economic zones. He said that Chinese development was a role model for Pakistan and Chinese experiences would be fully benefitted to make a new Pakistan.

Buzdar said the government was committed to elimination of corruption and steps were being taken to bring back the looted money of people.

The Chinese ambassador said that Punjab was moving towards the journey of development under the leadership of the chief minister and added that investment opportunities in special economic zones would be benefited. The public-private partnership will benefit both the countries as we want to enhance cooperation with the Punjab government for development of social sector.