Old, new amnesty schemes same, says Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zrdari Wednesday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would initiate movement against the government after Eidul Fitr.

Talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Zardari said that current and past amnesty schemes are the same and there is no big difference between them. He said people who have black money will convert it into white.

The former president suggested the government to make people rich first and then impose taxes on them. Zardari said the PPP will start a movement against the current government after Eid. He said the government was aware of the PPP’s plans and this is why cases are being constituted against its leaders.

Earlier, Zardari along with his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the IHC to get interim bail in corruption references against him that are being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The IHC extended pre-arrest bail for Zardari and Faryal Talpur in several corruption cases.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani heard the bail applications filed by Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

During the hearing, Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that it seems like there is a flood of bail pleas.

Zardari's counsel Farooq H Naek said there were 25 inquiries under process against the former president with the NAB. He requested the court to grant pre-arrest bail to his client.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that eth NAB has issued arrest warrants for Zardari only in one reference.

Zardari’s counsel also requested the court to separate the case related to Mushtaq and Sons.

To this, the bench remarked that the court would separate it after viewing the case nature. The court granted interim bail to Zardari and Faryal Talpur in fake bank accounts case until May 29. In eh Park Lane reference, interim bail is there till June 12, in Opal 225 property reference, interim bail is till June 12.

IHC extended Zardari’s interim bail in the Tosha Khana vehicles inquiry until June 20, in suspicious transactions, Zardari’s interim bail was extended until June 18.

In a probe pertaining to M/s Harish and Company, the court adjourned the hearing until May 30. The NAB has summoned Zarfari on May 16 in Haresh and Company probe. In his petition, Zardari has stated that the NAB has summoned him in Haresh and Company reference and could arrest him. The PPP leader has requested the court to grant him bail and order the NAB not to arrest him.