Khassadars in Mohmand demand release of salaries

PESHAWAR: Khassadar personnel of Mohmand district on Wednesday staged a protest against the delay in payment of their salaries.

Khassadars in Mohmand and South Waziristan are now part of the KP Police but they have been protesting against non-payment of salaries for several months. The authorities concerned have failed to manage the salaries. An official said the Khassadars in Mohmand staged a protest at Ekkaghund. They said some elements among Khassadars have been obliged with shoulder promotions after induction in KP Police while others have been ignored. Over 1400 Khassadars in South Waziristan, protesting against non-payment of salaries for 10 months, had warned police and Levies not to perform duties on the pickets vacated by them as a protest. The Khassadars also announced a boycott of the coming elections in the newly merged districts for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly if they were not paid their salaries.