Traders assured of improved security in markets

Islamabad: The officials of Islamabad police on Wednesday conducted meeting with jewellers and money changers with the purpose to improve the security around their business areas and ensure complete coordination with them for resolving their problems.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal along with other police officials conducted meeting with jewellers and money changers of the city here at Rescue 15. Around 120 jewellers and money changers participated in it and exchanged the views to improve security around their business areas.

It is to mention that IGP Islamabad has directed all police officials for such meetings with traders community keeping in view overall security and law and order situation.

The Additional SP asked all the participants to maintain complete coordination with police and discuss their issues with SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of their respective areas without any hesitation. Police is ready to cooperate with them, he said and also asked to take self-precautionary measures like hiring trained security guards of well-reputed companies who should have familiarity to weapons.

He appointed DSP Rescue 15 as focal person who will guide the traders community in case of any issue to them.