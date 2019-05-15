close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 16, 2019

Ramazan hours

Newspost

 
May 16, 2019

Ramazan timings for banking business hours are from 10am to 2pm. However, the official timing in other offices is 9am to 3.30pm or 4pm. Therefore, it becomes cumbersome for the public to cater to their banking needs.

In the developed world, people make a maximum use of daylight to save on energy, while in the banking hours announced for Ramazan, a good three hours are wasted. Previously, I remember banks used to commence business at 8am during Ramazan. Can someone explain this privilege to the banking sector this year?

Muhammad Nameer

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost