Ramazan hours

Ramazan timings for banking business hours are from 10am to 2pm. However, the official timing in other offices is 9am to 3.30pm or 4pm. Therefore, it becomes cumbersome for the public to cater to their banking needs.

In the developed world, people make a maximum use of daylight to save on energy, while in the banking hours announced for Ramazan, a good three hours are wasted. Previously, I remember banks used to commence business at 8am during Ramazan. Can someone explain this privilege to the banking sector this year?

Muhammad Nameer

Karachi