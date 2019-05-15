Speakers against attempts to stoke unrest by misusing cyberspace

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar here on Wednesday said that a fifth generation hybrid war has been imposed on the country by using the cyberspace which is affecting the minds of the youth through a storm of narratives and different ideologies.

The seminar titled ‘Surf Safely to Save the Next Generation’ was organised by the Rifah International University Islamabad under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan. Faculty members and a large number of university students participated in the event.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Romina Khurshid Alam presided over the ceremony, who threw light on the importance of Paigham-e-Pakistan and its role in promotion of peace, unity, brotherhood and tolerance in the society. She said that efforts are being made by the enemies of Pakistan to divide the nation through different means by creating confusion and chaos. She highlighted the enemy tactics through which the youth were unknowingly and unintentionally becoming a part of the anti-Pakistan agenda under the fifth generation hybrid war imposed on the country. She also expressed how the modern internet technology was influencing the lives of the younger generation.

In the second part of the conference, Prof Dr Arifur Rehman discussed good practices in using the social media platforms and underscored the importance of personal data and significance of its protection. He highlighted the risks associated with the internet, especially the terrorist groups using cyberspace for recruitment and radicalisation of the innocent youth. He sensitised the participants about potential threats of hacking of personal information, promotion of liberal ideologies, drugs business, violence and sexual harassment on the internet. He explained how the children may also unwittingly expose their families to online risks, for example by accidentally downloading malware that could give cybercriminals access to very sensitive personal information.

Other speakers highlighted the role schools and teachers can play in sharing good practices in order to promote safe surfing guidelines. They suggested that a nationwide campaign can be launched in educational institutions to make the younger generation aware of the potential risks of the internet, adding that digital literacy should be made an essential part of the curriculum.

On the occasion, live demos with examples were presented to the teachers and the students for creating awareness on the darker side of the internet. Brochures on Paigham-e-Pakistan declaration were also distributed during the ceremony besides award of certificates among the participants.