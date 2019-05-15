PHC bails out Archaeology Director Dr Samad

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued the release order of Director Archaeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad, on bail in a case of alleged misuse of authority in making appointments at different archaeological sites and missing antiques from Peshawar Museum.

A division bench issued the release order, directing Dr Abdul Samad to secure his release by submitting two surety bonds worth Rs5 million each. During the hearing, the counsel for the accused petitioner submitted that the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had closed its first inquiry against the petitioner after it could not prove allegations of misuse of authority by him.

The counsel noted that later the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission also started an inquiry with the same allegations, but closed it in 2017 as nothing was proved against the official. The legal counsel said the NAB in 2018 again started inquiry against the petitioner for making 85 illegal appointments of Class-IV employees at various archaeological sites and involvement in missing of historic antiques from the Peshawar Museum. He submitted that the appointments were made as per rules because the employees appointed had cards of district employment exchanges. The NAB could not prove any nepotism and favouritism in the appointments, the counsel argued.

About the missing antiques, the lawyer said the in-charge of Peshawar Museum in March this year issued a certificate in which he clearly mentioned that no antique was missing. The NAB lawyer, on the other hand, submitted before the bench that the petitioner had made 85 illegal appointments. He claimed the petitioner first appointed the employees and then asked them to get cards from the district employment exchanges.

The prosecutor submitted before the court that the petitioner had allegedly embezzled millions of rupees in the Kalash project for the preservation of the Kalash culture in Chitral, claiming antiques were missing from the museum.