Torture of doctor condemned

PESHAWAR: ANP provincial president has condemned torture of a doctor in Peshawar. Through a statement issued here on Wednesday, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was setting dangerous precedents of torturing government officials. He said that instead of arresting the accused the police arrested the victim.
