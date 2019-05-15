close
Thu May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019

Salman appointed adviser to Punjab chief minister

Top Story

 
May 16, 2019

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has appointed Dr Salman Shah as an adviser to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on economic affairs and planning.

Shah's appointment comes after the resignation of Akram Chaudhry, who refused to take the post of the Punjab Food Authority chairman. A notification for Shah's appointment has been issued and the economist has been directed by the chief minister to assume responsibilities immediately.

Dr Shah served as an adviser to prime minister Shaukat Aziz in 2004-08 with the status of federal minister during the Musharraf regime. His appointment follows that of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser on finance after Asad Umar stepped down as finance minister.

