Drizzle, light rain likely in next 24 hours

Rejecting rumours about any storm in the Arabian Sea and heavy rain in Karachi on Thursday and Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday drizzle or light rain was expected in Karachi on the night between Thursday and Friday or Friday morning under the influence of a westerly system developing in the region.

“There is neither any storm brewing in the Arabian Sea nor are there any chances of heavy rains in Karachi tomorrow (Thursday) or on Friday. Light rain or drizzle is expected in the city on the night between Thursday and Friday,” Director Karachi Met Office Sardar Sarfraz told The News. PMD officials said there was no ban on going to the sea as there was no storm-like situation there.