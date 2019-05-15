Son of news agency’s editor goes missing

A son of an editor of a local news agency disappeared from Karachi last Friday and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Shafqat Ali Soomro, editor at the PPI news agency Karachi, said on Wednesday his twenty-five-year-old son, Muhammad Shafaat, left home at Sachal Goth on Suparco Road on May 10 for a textile industry in the SITE area, where he was getting training as internee mechanical engineer, but he did not reach his workplace nor did he return home.

The motorcycle Shafaat was riding is untraceable and his cell phone number is powered off. An FIR in this regard has already been lodged at the Sachal police station. The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee has also been informed about the incident. However, still there is no clue to the young man’s whereabouts.

The distressed family members are afraid that their son might be kidnapped, picked up or made to disappear by some unknown persons for the reasons not known to them.

Stray bullet kills woman

A woman died in mysterious circumstances after being reportedly hit by a stray bullet inside her house in Macchar Colony on Wednesday. Police officials said the woman was injured by the bullet and taken to the Civil Hospital, where she died.

They said that the victim’s husband in his recorded statement stated that a stray bullet hit and killed his wife, while the police suggested that 45-year-old Shamroz, wife of Rasheed Ahmed, was apparently killed when his son was cleaning a gun at home.