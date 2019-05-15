Zardari’s bail extended in all cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended interim bails of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in five cases, besides accepting their pre-arrest bail pleas in two other cases related to mega money laundering and fake accounts scam.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Zardari and Talpur appeared before the IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek adopted the stance that there were 25 inquiries under process against his client with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said the NAB chairman was authorised to issue arrest warrants against the accused during the inquiry process.

Naek prayed the court to grant pre-arrest bail to the former president and also requested the bench to separate the case related to Mushtaq and Sons. At this, the bench observed that the court would separate it after viewing cases’ nature. The counsel also prayed the court to postpone cases hearing against his client till after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The NAB prosecutor contended that the accused were used to file such petitions whenever any case got matured, adding the bureau had issued arrest warrants against the accused in one reference.

The bench extended Zardari’s bail till June 12 in Park Lane reference. Zardari and Talpur’s bail in Opal inquiry was extended till June 11. Likewise, former president’s bail was extended till June 20 in a reference related to bullet-proof vehicles.

In suspected transaction case, Zardari’s bail was extended till June 18, and his bail plea hearing in Haresh Company case was adjourned till May 30.