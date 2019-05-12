close
Mon May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019

Missing person among those who attacked Gwadar hotel

National

May 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A 35-year-old Baloch from the Marri tribe of Balochistan, who was earlier claimed to be a ‘missing person,’ has turned out to be a terrorist who took part in Saturday’s attack at a five star hotel in Gwadar city, sources said.

According to a statement by BLA Spokesman Jeeyand Baloch, Hammal Fateh Baloch alias Habib was also on the list of four persons, who were involved in the attack. The other three attackers were identified as Asad Baloch alias Mehrab, Munseeb Baloch alias Kareem and Kochkol Baloch alias Commando.

Majeed Brigade of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility for the attack at the hotel.

According to the BLA-funded website Balochwarna News, the 35-year-old Hammal Fateh Baloch alias Habib son of Qadir Khan had been missing for last two years.

