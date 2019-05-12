Rehman Malik terms missing persons list fake

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Sunday said that the names placed on missing person list are mostly fake as its part of an agenda to defame Pakistan.

As per details, Senator Rehman Malik in a statement on Gwadar attack said that the names placed on missing persons list are mostly fake as its part of an agenda to defame Pakistan by adding that Hamal Khan’s name was also placed on the list who was under training at a militant camp of Indian Intelligence Agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).