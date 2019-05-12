close
Mon May 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
May 13, 2019

Rehman Malik terms missing persons list fake

National

S
Sabah
May 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Sunday said that the names placed on missing person list are mostly fake as its part of an agenda to defame Pakistan.

As per details, Senator Rehman Malik in a statement on Gwadar attack said that the names placed on missing persons list are mostly fake as its part of an agenda to defame Pakistan by adding that Hamal Khan’s name was also placed on the list who was under training at a militant camp of Indian Intelligence Agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan