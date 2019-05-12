Rehman Malik terms missing persons list fake

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Sunday said that the names placed on missing person list are mostly fake as its part of an agenda to defame Pakistan.

As per details, Senator Rehman Malik in a statement on Gwadar attack said that the names placed on missing persons list are mostly fake as its part of an agenda to defame Pakistan by adding that Hamal Khan’s name was also placed on the list who was under training at a militant camp of Indian Intelligence Agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Rehman Malik said that BLA is backed by RAW and NDS and we all have to fight together to confront the enemies of Pakistan. “These both agencies are backing terror attacks in Balochistan,” said Malik. “Narendra Modi has already admitted that India is involved in conducting attacks in Balochistan,” he added.

“Indian involvement was also unleashed in recent attacks on Sri Lankan capital,” he further added.

“It is now very much clear that India is backing terrorism in neighbouring countries,” he concluded.