20 persons held under Tenancy Act

LAHORE: Manawan police arrested 20 persons under Tenancy Act here on Sunday. The arrested persons were identified as Asif, Azeem, Shahzad, Tanveer, Busharat, Sadq, Fiaz, Irfan, Saleem and others.

arrested: Muzaffar Garh police arrested 132 proclaimed offenders (POs). Forty-two arrested POs were of A category and 90 of B category. In addition to that, police also arrested 45 alleged drug pushers and 42 illicit arms carriers and seized drugs and arms.

Fire: A fire broke out in a fibre glass godown at New Mozang Ferozepur Road here on Sunday. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. Yet in another incident, a fire broke out in a chemical storage container at a factory in Manga Mandi area. The firefighters doused the flames timely. The reason for the fire at both the places was unknown. No casualty was reported in the incidents.

bikes impounded: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) checked 60 vehicles, 54,000 bikes and 88,000 people in last week.

Ten vehicles and 983 motor bikes were impounded and 158 people were detained in different police stations due to incomplete documents. Dolphin and PRU wings responded to 1049 calls received on helpline 15. Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 41 criminals for doing wheelie, 16 for kite flying and another four people for doing aerial firing. Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested six TOs in last week crackdown.

LGH launches cleanliness drive: A special drive for cleanliness in Lahore General Hospital has been launched on the directions of Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Mohammad Tayyab.

According to a press release, Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin and Director Emergency Dr Rana Mohammad Shafique undertook the supervision in different sections on Sunday. They directed the staff concerned to ensure proper sprays and killing of insects which would help in improving the health of the patients under treatment. The staff was also given directions to keep themselves neat and clean so that they could also be saved from diseases.

Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin said code of cleanliness was already laid down in the hospital and implementation of the same was always ensured. He claimed waste of the hospital was also properly collected and sent for dumping as well. He also urged the patients and their attendants to play their role and cooperate with the hospital administration to properly collect and dump the waste.