Another Data Darbar blast victim dies

LAHORE: The death toll from Wednesday’s suicide blast outside the Data Darbar rose to 13, as another citizen succumbed to his wounds in a local hospital on Sunday.

The martyred citizen identified as Tahir Aslam, 18, hailed from Pakpattan. He breathed his last due to the wounds sustained in the blast five days back. He was being treated at Mayo Hospital.

Police handed over his body to his heirs after postmortem. Tahir had been working at a shop a few yards away from the blast site for the last 10 years. Two injured: Two brothers sustained burns when a gas meter installed at their residence at Factory Area exploded on Sunday.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured, including Feezan, to hospital. guns down daughter: A 20-year-old girl was shot dead by her father in the Millat Park area on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Nimra, daughter of Waseem of Moon Colony. Nimra's mother Bisma also sustained wounds. Accused Waseem had got infuriated after having an exchange of harsh words with his wife over a domestic issue and later opened fire. As a result, his daughter died and wife sustained wounds. The wounded woman was admitted to hospital. The body was removed to morgue.

security: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has directed high security alert in the wake of terrorist attack on a private hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan. He directed the CCPO, Lahore , all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to pay visits to the sensitive places like mosques, Imambargahs, public centres, markets , Ramazan bazaars and check the security arrangements.

According to a notification issued by the IG office, the CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should ensure “hotel eye system” functional, whereas, no person should be allowed to stay in hotels and guesthouses without having identification card. The notification said that inter province and inter-district check posts should be made more effective and no vehicle should be allowed to move without complete checking besides checking of documents of passengers.

It said additional force should be deployed at important worship places and mosques especially during the time of Fajar and Traweeh prayers. In addition to it, working hours of Dolphin, PERU and Quick Response Force should be increased in the surroundings of worship places. Bulletproof jackets should be provided to the officials and snipers. Combing, search, sweep and intelligence-based operations should be conducted, said the notification.

churches: The capital city police officer (CCPO) checked security arrangements at different churches in the City on Sunday. He checked the security arrangements at Salvation Army building at Abid Market and Cathedral Church at Regal Chowk.

Meanwhile, the DIG Operations visited Holy Trinity Church at Neela Gumbad, Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church at Old Anarkali and other churches and reviewed the security arrangements.

The SSP Operations visited Saint Mary Churh Girja Chowk, Saint Joseph Church Sarfarz Rafiqi Road and FJA Church in the Liaqatabad area. The officers directed the police to frisk the visitors properly and keep vigil on suspects. They directed patrolling of Dolphin and PRU around the churches.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 832 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which 6 people died and 918 suffered injuries. At least 538 injured were removed to hospitals and 380 with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.