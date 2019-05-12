Three injured in gas cylinder explosion in New Karachi

Three people, including a balloon vendor and a minor boy, were severely injured when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded in District Central of Karachi on Sunday.

Police officials said that the incident took place when a balloon vendor, namely 50-year-old Fahim, son of Shaukat, was busy in selling balloons to children in New Karachi Industrial Area as per routine when suddenly a loud explosion took place in the cylinder attached to his pushcart.

As a result of the explosion, the balloon vendor, a five-year-old minor boy, Ahmed Asif, and a passerby, Mazhar Ashraf, 45, were injured.

Reacting to information, ambulances from different welfare associations reached the scene and took the injured persons to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police officials also reached the scene and inquired about the incident. They said no case had been registered as it was an accident.

On Friday, two traffic policemen were wounded in a low-intensity explosion in Old City Area. Police officials said the explosion took place in Iqbal Market within the limits of the Soldier Bazaar police station. A 27-year-old, Shaukat Ali, and 26-year-old Wilayat Hussain were taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

According to SHO Amin Solangi, the men who got injured were traffic policemen and they were posted to the Garden traffic police section, adding initially it was called a gas cylinder explosion at a car repair shop but later it was said that the explosion took place when a car’s tyre got busted. He ruled out the possibility of any terror activity and said the nature of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.