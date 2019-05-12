Petrol bomb

The recent increase of Rs9 per litre in the price of petrol is indeed a petrol bomb for the poor masses of this country. Undoubtedly, this increase is the proverbial last straw. The income of the ordinary citizen has already been squeezed by the monster of inflation hovering around 9 percent.

The sky-rocketing prices of daily use commodities have become unbearable for those with moderate incomes, what to speak of those from the lowest income groups? In such an atmosphere, a regular increase in the price of petrol on a monthly basis is against the canons of fairness and must be avoided. Ramazan has set in, and unfortunately, this holy month is an opportunity for profiteers. A hike in the petrol price at such a time will make life miserable for the majority of the people. The government is requested to review its decision. If it cannot provide subsidy to the pooerr classes, it should not break their backbone through such lethal actions.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad