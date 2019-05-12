Over 700 apply online for ‘Aitekaf’ at Faisal Masjid

Islamabad: Over 700 applicants have sought permission online to observe ‘Aitekaf’ at Faisal Masjid during the last 10 days of Ramazan this year, under the supervision of Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, said an official of the academy.

Talking to this agency, he said that Dawah Academy had completed the application receiving process on first come first serve basis as a limited number of persons would be selected to observe ‘Aitekaf’ in Faisal Masjid.

The scrutiny of applications were being conducted now a days, he said adding that the final list of the selected Moatakifeen , who wish to observe ‘Aitekaf’, would be displayed after fifteen Ramazan-ul-Mubarak at Faisal Masjid.

The ’Moatakifeen’ would be required to deposit Rs6,500 as their expenditures of ’Sehr’ and ’Iftar’ after confirming their names in the list. The amount should be deposited in Habib Bank Limited, Dawah Account # 50067900774203. The selected Moatakifeen would issued special identity cards and allotted the place set aside for them for ‘Aitekaf’.

He said the Muslims who observed ‘Aitekaf’ consecutively in last three years at Faisal Mosque won’t be selected this year. Likewise, under18-year-old boys, disabled, aged, ailing persons and those suffering from infectious diseases won’t be registered for Aitekaf at the mosque as well. Over 800 faithfuls from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad observe Aitekaf at Faisal Mosque every year. Faisal Mosque management makes special arrangements to impart Moatakifeen (Aitekaf observers) education about '' Fiqh'' problems besides arranging lectures of religious scholars.

Religious scholars would deliver lectures on different issues on daily basis and that programme will continue till the crescent sighting of Shawal," an official of Dawah Academy said.

Mu takif (those observing Aitekaf) would be bound to attend special religious programs and lectures organized by Dawah Academy and follow stipulated rules.

In addition to lectures, arrangements for ‘Qiyamul Layl’ had also been made by the IIU, which other people can also attend. The Security Wing of the CDA and the capital police will ensure security arrangements. ‘Aitekaf,’ an intensive worship observed during the last 10days of Ramazan, which also involves confinement of men, women to a small place inside a mosque or in the house.

Aitekaf is Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).