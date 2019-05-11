Upper Dir bans construction on riversides

DIR: Upper Dir district administration has imposed section 144 across the district banning constructions on riversides.

A press release from the deputy commissioner office stated that the section 144 would be implemented for one month.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hamid Khan said that the constructions near riversides created environmental hazard and could also result in losses in high numbers whenever flash flood inundated those riversides.

Also, the litter of those buildings make the river water dirty, which harms both humans and aquatic life.

Hamid said for the purpose of saving environment, public property, preventing floods, they banned construction of buildings along riversides in the district.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the deputy commissioner, officials visited markets and slaughterhouses in Dir and Wari tehsils.

They checked the official pricelists and also checked quality of food and vegetables.

Several shopkeepers were fined over violation of pricelists and directed to obtain official pricelists and ensure cleanliness.