Attack on PFA officials: CM seeks report from Multan RPO

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday took notice of attack on the Punjab Food Authority officials at Multan Ghalla Mandi and sought a report from the RPO.

The CM also directed to arrest the accused attackers immediately. The CM has ordered the police to provide necessary security to the PHA teams making efforts against adulterated food. Buzdar said that adulteration had emerged as a crime, which needs to root out with iron hands. He said that prevention form adulteration and provision of safe food was the prime responsibility of the government. The CM said that the government would ensure provision of adulteration free items to the masses at any cost. He said that the PHA should continue action against adulteration mafia without any discrimination because adulteration free food was the basic right of every citizen. The Punjab government would continue its complete support to the PHA at all levels, he added. Earlier, Ghalla Mandi traders allegedly attacked the PHA team members, thrashed them, and injured them when they raided to unearth adulteration. Police have registered a case against the alleged attackers on the complaint lodged by the PHA officials.