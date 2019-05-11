NHA chief removes officials over poor performance

Islamabad : National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik presided over an important meeting held at NHA head office here, wherein important decisions were taken to further improve the performance of the authority. The members and general managers of the NHA attended the meeting.

NHA Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik expressed resentment over ill performance of the NHA’s Legal Bureau and directed to suggest immediate remedial measures to revamp this section. He said, Director Legal, being head of the bureau, will report directly to the NHA chairman and will be responsible for proper handling of legal affairs of the authority. On ground of bad performance, legal advisors, Aurangzeb Asad Advocate and Zaheer Ahmad Qadri were discharged from their duties.

In the meeting, NHA’s Member West Zone Tufail Sheikh posted at Quetta office was made OSD. He is directed to report to Administration wing NHA headquarters. In his place Shahid Ehsanullah is posted as Member West Zone NHA Quetta who will be responsible for construction, maintenance and administrative affairs of the authority. NHA chairman also expressed dissatisfaction over maintenance work of roads.

He directed to submit a comprehensive proposal for establishment of a separate Maintenance Wing to be headed by a member level officer to keep the roads asset in good condition. Reviewing the SOP regarding maintenance of roads, he directed to handle the maintenance matters in a more proper way to save the roads from damage.

NHA chairman also took notice of mishandling the affairs of Tulip Hotel and causing financial loss to NHA. He directed to set the matters right properly. NHA chairman said, acts relating to causing financial loss to NHA will not be tolerated and disciplinary action will be taken against the defaulters.

Besides, Ms. Ansar Anees Director ROW NHA has been given the additional charge of GM (ROW) NHA HQ. Likewise GM (Admn) Mukhtar Ahmed Durrani has been transferred and posted as GM (IMDC). Capt (r) Mushtaq Ahmed has also been given the additional charge of GM (Admn) NHA HQ.

In the meeting the chairman told that more transfers/postings will also be made in next few days on important posts.