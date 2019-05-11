27,000kg frozen chicken destroyed

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday destroyed 27,000 kg frozen chicken of different brands after it was found to be injurious to health during laboratory tests.

The PFA incinerated all the seized chicken at Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company (PAMCO) furnace according to the eco-friendly policy after removing the whole stock from market and factories.

The Punjab Food Authority director general said the first phase of sampling campaign of frozen foods had been completed and the authority took indiscriminate action against frozen meat companies in the light of the laboratory reports. The next laboratory tests of frozen foods would be conducted in June, he added.