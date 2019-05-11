close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

27,000kg frozen chicken destroyed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday destroyed 27,000 kg frozen chicken of different brands after it was found to be injurious to health during laboratory tests.

The PFA incinerated all the seized chicken at Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company (PAMCO) furnace according to the eco-friendly policy after removing the whole stock from market and factories.

The Punjab Food Authority director general said the first phase of sampling campaign of frozen foods had been completed and the authority took indiscriminate action against frozen meat companies in the light of the laboratory reports. The next laboratory tests of frozen foods would be conducted in June, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore