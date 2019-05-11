Ambris ton helps WI secure record chase

DUBLIN, Ireland: A maiden One-day International (ODI) hundred from Sunil Ambris helped West Indies chase down 328 in their fourth match of the tri-nation series against Ireland on Saturday. It was their highest run-chase in ODIs.

Andrew Balbirnie’s 135 had pushed Ireland to a formidable first innings effort, but Ambris' 126-ball 148 and some help from the middle order was enough to power the visitors to a five-wicket win.

William Porterfield’s side elected to bat, and following Sheldon Cottrell’s (1/67) early dismissal of James McCollum (5), Paul Stirling and Balbirnie batted brilliantly, the latter bringing up his 50 from 55 balls.

Stirling was conservative in the early stages as he reached his 19th ODI half-century, while Balbirnie exhibited some fine-stroke play, batting at around a run-a-ball as the Windies bowlers became frustrated.

Ambris and Shai Hope made a splendid start to their side's run-chase, the former notching a maiden ODI half-century from just 44 balls as Ireland struggled to find early inroads.

In-form man Hope departed for 30 via a fantastic McCollum catch at point, and Darren Bravo fell victim to Stirling for 17, but a confident Ambris notched a maiden ODI ton from just 89 deliveries. He and Chase (46) put on 108 for the third wicket.

The Windies middle order then quelled any threat of a potential Ireland comeback with a swift counter-attack.

Score Board

Ireland won toss

Ireland

PR Stirling c Cottrell b Gabriel 77

JA McCollum c Hope b Cottrell 5

A Balbirnie c Holder b Carter 135

*WTS Porterfield c Nurse b Gabriel 3

KJ O’Brien c Cottrell b Holder 63

MR Adair not out 25

†GC Wilson not out 4

Extras (b 5, lb 3, nb 1, w 6) 15

Total (5 wickets, 50 overs) 327

Did not bat: GH Dockrell, TJ Murtagh, WB Rankin, JB Little

Fall: 1-19, 2-165, 3-173, 4-257, 5-299

Bowling: SS Cottrell 10-1-67-1; KAJ Roach 10-2-62-0; FA Allen 3-0-19-0; ST Gabriel 10-1-47-2; JO Holder 10-0-55-1; AR Nurse 4-0-37-0; RL Chase 1-0-13-0; JL Carter 2-0-19-1

West Indies

†SD Hope c McCollum b Rankin 30

SW Ambris c sub (A McBrine) b Rankin 148

DM Bravo c sub (A McBrine) b Stirling 17

RL Chase b Little 46

JL Carter not out 43

*JO Holder c Porterfield b Rankin 36

FA Allen not out 0

Extras (lb 2, w 9) 11

Total (5 wickets, 47.5 overs) 331

Yet to bat: AR Nurse, KAJ Roach, SS Cottrell, ST Gabriel

Fall: 1-84, 2-112, 3-240, 4-252, 5-327

Bowling: TJ Murtagh 10-0-62-0; MR Adair 7-0-57-0; JB Little 10-0-78-1; GH Dockrell 9-0-53-0; WB Rankin 7.5-0-65-3; PR Stirling 4-0-14-1

Result: West Indies won by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Sunil Ambris (West Indies)

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England) and Roly Black (Ireland). TV Umpires: Alan Neill (Ireland)