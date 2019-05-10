2021 SOUTH ASIAN GAMES: POA wants to hold major events in Punjab

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) wants to hold the 14th South Asian Games in a different way.

It has been learnt that unlike the 1989 and 2004 editions which Pakistan hosted at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, the POA wants the 14th edition, which Pakistan will host most probably in 2021, to have Punjab at its hub. Lahore will be made the base, it was learnt.

The POA hopes to hold the events of various disciplines at those specific centres in Punjab where there would be enough chance of pulling the crowd.

It was learnt that being more popular weightlifting and wrestling competitions may be organised in Gujranwala, which is considered the hub of these disciplines.

Pakistan also gets most of the talent in these disciplines from these areas. Sialkot and Narowal are on the radar of the NOC for hosting volleyball competitions, in particular. Faisalabad may host handball because most of the clubs belong to that industrial spot of the country.

Being hot beds Faisalabad and Gojra may be utilised for conducting the league matches of hockey event. However, National Hockey Stadium in Lahore may be used for semi-finals and final because of the world-class status of the venue which will also help live telecast of the matches.

The POA also intends to place Kasur on the venues list for the spectacle which was introduced in 1984 with the inaugural edition in Kathmandu.

However the NOC wants at least four major halls in Gujranwala, which can then be offered to the clubs after the Games.

This correspondent learnt that through the new idea POA wants thick crowd to witness the various events and desires to see Punjab more equipped as far as infrastructure is concerned. The POA also intends in future to hold SAG or any other major international event in Karachi, which will also help the port city enhance its sports infrastructure.

However, a source said that being a football crazy city Karachi may be given football event of the 14th South Asian Games which the NOC intends to organise in grand style.

According to the sources, POA hopes to leave no stone unturned in hosting the biggest regional competitions in the most befitting way in order to improve the image of the country. However the things are yet to be finalised as they will need a proper nod from the government.