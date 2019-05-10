China backs crackdown on fraudulent marriages

ISLAMABAD: China, while expressing support for Pakistan’s crackdown on those involved in fraudulent transnational marriages, said on Friday it had sent a task force to Pakistan for law enforcement cooperation.

“The Ministry of Public Security of China has sent a task force to Pakistan to carry out law enforcement cooperation with the Pakistani side. China’s position on the issue of transnational marriage is very clear, that is to protect legitimate marriages and combat crimes,” a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Islamabad said in a statement.

The spokesperson said China would strengthen cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan to effectively combat crime, protect the legitimate rights and interests of the two peoples and jointly safeguard China-Pakistan friendly relations.

“If any organisation or individual commits a crime in Pakistan under the banner of the cross-border marriage, China supports the Pakistani side to crackdown on it according to Pakistani laws,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said Pakistani side was taking measures in accordance with its domestic laws and regulations and the relevant cases were under investigation. It, however, mentioned several media reports were based on fabricated facts and were spreading rumours on linking illegal marriages with forced prostitution in China.

“According to investigations by the Ministry of Public Security of China, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs for those Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese,” the statement said.

“We hope the people of China and Pakistan do not believe the rumours. We will never allow a few criminals to undermine China-Pakistan friendship and hurt the friendly feelings between two peoples,” the statement concluded.