Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Student council’s members sworn-in

Islamabad

Islamabad : Members of the newly-elected student council of the CDA Model School took the oath of their respective offices during a special ceremony in the school's auditorium.

Director general (human resource development) of the Capital Development Authority Riaz Ahmad Randhawa attended the investiture ceremony.

Controller (exams) of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Fatima Tahira was the guest of honour.

Principal Parveen Akhtar, staff and the students welcomed the guests. The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran. Homage was paid to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him). The principal presented the welcome address.

The student council consisted of 25 members and all the members are elected through voting. Fatima Ansar was elected as the president of the council, Eshal Khan general secretary, Amna Naeem and Kashish captain and vice-captain of Razia Sultana House respectively, and Ajwa Naveed and Eman Khan captain and vice-captain of Noor Jahan House respectively.

