Convocation held at Bilquis College for Women

Islamabad : The 29th convocation of M.A English, M.A Education, M.Ed, BS (Hons) English, BS (Hons) Computer Sciences, BS (Hons) Mathematics, BS (Hons) Psychology and BBA Hons Courses was held at Bilquis Postgraduate College for Women, PAF Base, Nur Khan.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and Heritage Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest at the occasion while Air Vice Marshal (r) Faaiz Amir, vice chancellor of Air University, presided over the convocation.

The wife of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, president Pakistan Air Force Women Association was also present at the occasion.

Air Vice Marshal (r) Faaiz Amir, conferred degrees to 217 students of various courses. The chief guest awarded the trophy, medals and certificates to the position holders in various disciplines.

‘Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’ for being the best student of the year was awarded to Miss Iqra Shaukat.

Earlier, Ayesha Khurram, Principal Bilquis Postgraduate College for Women presented the annual report of college.

Established in 1984, Bilquis Postgraduate College for Women is not only one of the prestigious educational institutions of Pakistan Air Force but also a top ranking education college in the country. The college is offering different courses to the young women for empowering them to play an important role in the progress of the country.