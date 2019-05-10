Israeli air strike flayed

LAHORE: Tanzim-e-Islami (TI) Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed strongly condemned the recent invasion of Gaza by the Israeli Air Force and sniper fire killing over 30 people including children and women in the first nine days of May 2019 alone.

In a statement on Friday, Akif said "criminal silence" of Western powers and international organisations on the war crimes being committed by Israel was understandable, as they were silent supporters and well-wishers of Israel and enemies of Muslims. However, the criminal indifference by Muslim rulers and masses was more lamentable, he said.

Regarding the statement of US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, welcoming Aasia Masih’s release from Pakistan and saying “Aasia Masih is ‘now free’, and we wish her and her family all the best following their reunification to Canada, Akif said it appeared from the statement that Aasia had returned after fulfilling some important mission in a crusade. He said thousands of criminals from religions other than Islam, including Christians, were in prisons across the length and breadth of Pakistan, but Pompeo never said a word of ‘sympathy’ for them.

He asked if the lavish ‘praise’ of Aasia by the West was only due to the fact that she was a blasphemer of the prophet (SAW) of Islam. He said the real reason for our humiliation and ignominy was our constant betrayal and treachery of the Deen of Allah (SWT), and urged that the need of the hour for us was to become a unified Ummah and strive for the establishment of the Deen of Allah (SWT) in order to be eligible for success in this world and in the hereafter.