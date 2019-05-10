PPP has become PML-N’s B team, says Samsam

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has said that leadership of Peoples Party and Nawaz League, after their alliance in corruption, are now partner in humiliation as well.

In a statement, Samsam said People’s Party has become the B team of PML-N and its agitation was actually for the protection of PML-N. He said PPP had toed the line of PML-N but this would cost a lot to it as people could only be fooled but once. He said the memory of our people was not weak that they would forget Mian Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari’s tenures of looting and plundering.

Both the self-claim leaders have made the biggest dacoity in the history of the country due to which people were suffering under the burden of tax. He advised the opposition for bringing change in their attitude and should present the solution of the problems and avoid doing politics for the sake of politics.