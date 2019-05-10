Collective burden

This refers to the article, 'A public health issue' (May 8, 2019) by Fauzia Waqar. The writer has mentioned excessive mortality from water-borne diseases, especially in children. The writer has rightly mentioned the responsibility of the governing bodies regarding clean and hygienic drinking water supply to its population .

Individuals and their families have also to accept responsibilities to prevent water-borne diseases: inculcation of clean, hygienic drinking and eating habits. One simple way is to boil the water and then use it. The other better way is to drink green tea instead of water. Uncooked vegetables such as salad can also be sources of diseases. So fruit and vegetables are to be washed in boiling water. Prevention is not only better it is also economical.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan

Swat