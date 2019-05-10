Fahad outshines Junaid in ceremonial match

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star actor and host Fahad Mustafa scored a blistering century while he was also involved in 193-run stand with Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Meher as DHA Sports Club XI beat Moin Khan XI by eight wickets in a ceremonial match of 7th Corporate T20 Cup played here at the DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy on Thursday night.

Chasing a stiff target of 209, DHA Sports Club XI were rocked by off-spinner Faisal Qureshi as he took two quick wickets, dismissing Saud Qasim and Fahad Sheikh, which put the opposition on back foot.

However, Fahad and Meher ensured no more wickets were given away.The duo finished the game with 11 balls to spare. Fahad finished unbeaten on 104 off 55 deliveries, smashing seven huge sixes and six fours.

Meher scored a whirlwind 49-ball 86, striking three sixes and eight fours.Earlier, Moin Khan XI had amassed 208 for three in their allotted 20 overs thanks to Junaid Ali Shah’s 65-ball 127. He clubbed nine massive sixes and as many fours.Saud, Kamran Jillani and Mukhtar Ahmad took a wicket each.