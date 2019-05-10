close
Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Appellate judges appointed

National

PESHAWAR: The ECP has appointed four judges of the PHC as appellate tribunals for disposal of appeals against the decisions of returning officers regarding rejection or acceptance of nomination papers of candidates for the by-election of 16 seats of merged districts of the KP Assembly.

Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah was appointed appellate tribunal judge at Dera Ismail Khan Circuit Bench for PK-113 South Waziristan-I to PK-114 South Waziristan-11.

Justice Muhammad Nasir Mehfooz was appointed appellate tribunal judge at Bannu Circuit Bench for PK-111 North Waziristan-I, PK-112 North Waziristan-II and PK-115 Ex-Frontier Regions and Justice Arshad Ali was appointed as appellate tribunal judge at Mingora Bench PK-100 Bajaur-I and PK-102 Bajaur-III

