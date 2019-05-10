Fake weddings scandal: FIA arrests two Chinese, three Pakistanis from airport

ISLAMABAD: While the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) laid its hands on another five persons, three Pakistani women and two Chinese men, who were set to fly out from the Islamabad International Airport Friday, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, in a statement, supported Pakistan government’s action against those found involved in any kind of illegal activities in the back drop of the ‘wedding scandal’.

“Chinese government’s policy towards legal weddings is clear as our government supports and protects those acting in accordance with the law. But we are against any illegal weddings and we stand with the Pakistani government in actions against such activities,” the Chinese embassy spokesperson said.

“We want Pakistan government to take action against such illegal acts. The Ministry of Public Security of the Government of the People’s Republic of China has already dispatched a task force to be in touch with the Pakistani authorities and extend support in these actions in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Islamabad said.

He said that the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad as well as the government in Beijing is cognizant of the information pouring out in the media about gangs including Chinese and Pakistani nationals, who are allegedly involved in this ‘wedding scandal’, in which young Pakistani women who are engaged in wedlock with Chinese nationals were taken back to China and then forced into prostitution and even their organs were sold.

He, however, said that whatever is coming in media in Pakistan is not the whole truth and the Ministry of Public Security in China also has been conducting investigations in such cases and so far they have not found any truth in the cases where Chinese men have married Pakistani women and are living in China now.

“We hope the people of Pakistan and China will not let such rumors affect the relations between the two friendly countries. We will not allow a few criminals to hurt the relations between the people and the governments of China and Pakistan,” the Chinese Embassy spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in the latest incident the FIA took two Chinese men and three Pakistani women into custody from the Islamabad International Airport. Third Pakistani woman reached Islamabad airport alone to travel to China.

The FIA is carrying out investigations in this latest incident, apparently part of the much talked about ‘Wedding Scandal’.