close
Fri May 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Doctors satisfied with Shadab’s recovery

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

LAHORE: The panel of doctors, having complete tests of spinner Shadab Khan, is satisfied with the progress of his recovery and hope to see him playing the World Cup.

So the good news is THAT Shadab is most likely to join the national side before the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019. Shadab who is nursing his illness in Rawalpindi is fast regaining fitness and is most likely to rejoin the team well ahead of the start of the orld Cup.

Pakistan spin prodigy was tested positive for hepatitis C-forcing the board to sideline him just ahead of the start of the England tour.Later, he was sent to England for treatment where Dr Patrick Kennedy prescribed him complete rest for 15 days and required medicine to cure the decease.Shadab Khan returned home last Monday following his appointment with Dr Patrick. However, Shadab now is expected to undergo another round of tests in a week time in Lahore to confirm his virus status.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports