Doctors satisfied with Shadab’s recovery

LAHORE: The panel of doctors, having complete tests of spinner Shadab Khan, is satisfied with the progress of his recovery and hope to see him playing the World Cup.

So the good news is THAT Shadab is most likely to join the national side before the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019. Shadab who is nursing his illness in Rawalpindi is fast regaining fitness and is most likely to rejoin the team well ahead of the start of the orld Cup.

Pakistan spin prodigy was tested positive for hepatitis C-forcing the board to sideline him just ahead of the start of the England tour.Later, he was sent to England for treatment where Dr Patrick Kennedy prescribed him complete rest for 15 days and required medicine to cure the decease.Shadab Khan returned home last Monday following his appointment with Dr Patrick. However, Shadab now is expected to undergo another round of tests in a week time in Lahore to confirm his virus status.