Environmental problems affecting beauty of Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD: The beauty of Nathiagali, a scenic hill resort at an altitude of 8,205 feet, is being adversely affected by environmental problems, including a lack of solid and liquid waste management system.

Clad in pine, walnut and oak maple trees, Galiyat is one of the most beautiful hill stations of the country, having natural beauty, peace and tranquility.

There is no proper system to dispose of solid and liquid waste, which has polluted the environment. The once clean drinking water is becoming contaminated as authorities have been oblivious to the problem.

The British rulers of the past tried to create a mini-England in the area by constructing a small timbered church, parks, bungalows and the Governor’s House, besides creating several hiking and trekking opportunities, which attract local and foreign tourists.

But the uncaring and indifferent attitude of the government departments is gradually decreasing its importance.

Improper disposal of solid waste has been creating unsanitary conditions, which in turn pollute the environment and may even cause diseases.

The tasks of collecting, treating and disposing of solid waste are becoming a challenge to the civic bodies.

They have no option but to take it to Abbottabad for dumping in Salhad filth depot.

All the solid and liquid waste of the hotel industry is thrown away in deep ditches while waste is also found outside houses.

According to a report published by a local civil society organisation, microbiological and chemical analysis of 30 different sites of Abbottabad district, including Nathiagali and Dungagali areas, revealed that 93 percent of the drinking water was unfit for human consumption. The faecal coliform in some of the water supplies crosses even the ‘very high risk’ level of 1,600 per 100ml of water.

According to WHO standards, 1,000 faecal coliforms per 100ml of water is considered to be of ‘very high risk’ level.

Of the 30 samples, water supply schemes of Nathiagali and Dungagali were also no exceptions and were adjudged as contaminated.

The GDA was assigned certain targets, which included development of tourism, land use zoning, master planning of Galiyat and conservation of natural resources, but most people believed it had not achieved any of its targets for a host of reasons.

The organisation has not developed a mechanism for solid waste management in any town including Nathiagali, Dungagali and Ayubia. Sources in the GDA said that the solid waste issue was raised in the Board meeting a number of times but never given importance.

“Their only priority is to generate funds and promote commercial activities in the area,” a source said.