Marriage fraud: 11 Chinese, two Pakistanis remanded to FIA custody

LAHORE: The court of a judicial magistrate on Thursday granted two-day physical remand of 11 Chinese nationals and two Pakistanis to the Federal Investigation Agency, allegedly involved in sex and organ trade.

The accused include Hongfa Yang, Chuanji Liu, Libing Liu, Bo Wang, Gongze He, Tiyanyi Liu, Feng XNU, Song Guoqlang, Liu and others. FIA officials produced the accused before the Magisterial Court of Aamir Raza and sought their physical remand to carry out investigations.

Meanwhile, the FIA issued a press release on Thursday, stating that the FIA started investigations on a complaint moved by Nazir Ahmad whose daughter was trafficked to China for commercial sex. It stated that Nazir Ahmad married her daughter to Chinese national Chan Yen Ming through a marriage agent. The agent told Nazir and his family that the Chinese would reside permanently in Pakistan but will spend a few months a year abroad with his wife. It was further informed that Chan Yen Ming is newly-converted to Islam and his new name is Musa. After some days of marriage, Ming took his wife to China. Few days later, Nazir’s daughter called her family to tell them that they had been defrauded. She said Ming is forcing her into prostitution and physically tortured her on her refusal.

The FIA claimed that the girl informed her family that some people in China are running a business of luring Pakistani women to China to force them into prostitution along with organ trade. After hearing her daughter, Nazir contacted the agent who had arranged the marriage. He was told to contact their boss Wei Lin Ping, alias David, in Islamabad. When Lin Ping was approached, he told Nazir he had paid Rs 2 million to the agent for the woman, and until he returns the money, his daughter would either have to engage in prostitution or sell her organs.

After meeting Lin Ping, Nazir approached the FIA and the FIA contacted the Pakistan High Commission in China and the woman was repatriated to Pakistan. After her return to Pakistan, she told the FIA about the racket and their whereabouts after which the FIA conducted raids in Lahore and arrested the 11 Chinese and locals.