May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019

Tax help

Newspost

 
May 10, 2019

The government is keen to improve the taxation system and willing to consider suggestions. Here are two from me: one, the taxation system for individuals should identify sources of income and specify taxes to be deposited without the need to submit any complex returns which is mostly not examined. The CNIC number on the challan form will automatically put the taxpayers into the tax net.

Two, instead of a tax amnesty scheme, an investment amnesty scheme be introduced for specified projects of national interest with no question asked for source of income. Such projects will generate direct and indirect employment and taxes besides meeting the desired national needs.

M Akram Niazi ( Rawalpindi )

