Fri May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019

Women trafficking

Newspost

 
May 10, 2019

The recent upsurge in the trafficking of Pakistani girls by Chinese nationals calls for an urgent response. According to reports, Chinese nationals along with local accomplices target girls from poor families and cheat their families by giving them gifts and cash. After marrying them, these gangs tend to traffic them to China for organ selling or sex exploitation. However, a number of such cases have been registered by the FIA, which has conducted a number of raids and arrested numerous Chinese nationals allegedly involved in women trafficking.

It is high time the FIA took more rapid action in order to save the precious lives and respect of the poor families. The media too ought to play its role in this regard in order to get the public aware of this growing fraud.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi ( Sukkur )

