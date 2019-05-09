close
Fri May 10, 2019
IMC receives outstanding award

May 10, 2019

KARACHI: Indus Motors Company (IMC) has won “Outstanding Customer Service Excellence Award” in CSEA 2018, a statement said on Thursday.

The company has been participating in this programme for the last 11 years and has bagged this prestigious Gold Title for the first time.

This programme is hosted every year by Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan and all affiliates of Toyota world, ie, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, etc, participate in it and strive towards one common objective of providing better customer service, to become the most admired automotive brand in its territory.

Through CSEA, IMC has improved the efficiency of its after sales and CR operations and have created numerous customer engagement touch points.

IMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Asghar Jamali said, “I and all my colleagues at IMC are delighted that our company has been awarded the Gold Award in Customer Service Excellence Award Program (CSEA).”

“Through CSEA, we have taken numerous initiatives to engage our customers and create value for them. And we will keep on sustaining these standards to achieve the highest level of customer delight,” he added.

