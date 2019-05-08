GYM clubs to be launched in all universities

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar called on Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri here to discuss establishment of Green Youth Movement (GYM) clubs and introduction of the Prime Minister’s Startup Pakistan programme in all public and private sector universities of Pakistan to be run under the umbrella of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Usman Dar said the Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club project is meant for the civic engagement of youths, especially the university students, by making them execute Green Youth Movement (GYM) under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said the programme would create a platform for the social contribution of youth in raising awareness about climate change in the country, besides helping them earn a decent livelihood by promoting social entrepreneurship to address challenges of climate change.

Usman Dar said the Startup Pakistan Programme would be a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme to create a national eco-system for the development of Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurs (IDEs) in the country.

He said the initiative was meant to train youth across universities and top 300 TVET sector institutes in emerging technologies through digital incubation platform.

"This programme will not only promote entrepreneurship culture but would also create employment opportunities for youth in the country.

"It will be a great way forward for the sustainable economic growth in the modern knowledge economy era," he said. The two sides agreed in the meeting that the Higher Education Commission would collaborate with Prime Minister’s Youth office for effective implementation of these programmes under the guidance of honourable Prime Minister, Imran Khan for socio-economic uplift of youth.

They also discussed proposals on National Internship, National Youth Employment Exchange, Education Support for Undergrad Students and Laptop for All programmes.

Usman Dar thanked Dr Tariq Banuri for his commitment to the implementation of youth-focused initiatives by all HEC-recognised universities across the country.