Principals to elect FBISE member

Islamabad: The principals of government colleges affiliated with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education will elect their representative from among themselves for the FBISE's board of governors in July.

The principal elected by ballot will work as the board's member for a period of three years.

Both male and female principals can run for the office.

Under the FBISE Act 1975, the board will comprise chairman, two university vice chancellors and representatives of the education ministry, Directorate of Military Lands and Cantonments, college principals, school heads, Federal Directorate of Education, Institute of Islamic Research, parliament, and provincial, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan governments.

It has the power to organise, regulate, develop and control intermediate education and secondary education.

As declared by the election schedule, the FBISE will receive nomination papers for the member's office from college principals until May 16 before naming the eligible candidates on May 20 after scrutiny.

It will receive objections to the papers on May 31 and will issue the final list of candidates the same day.

The ballot papers for the election will be issued to eligible voters on June 12 through registered mail, while the board will receive the filled ones until July 7 either by hand or by drop box.

The ballot papers will be opened and counted on July 16 before the election winner will be named the same day.